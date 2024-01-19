Southwest Las Vegas is getting its own Costco warehouse, records show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the near future, residents of the southwest Las Vegas Valley who shop at Costco won't have to drive so far to get there.

Plans are in motion to build a new Costco Wholesale warehouse near Buffalo Drive and the 215 beltway, Clark County records show.

Costco received initial approval to build a warehouse in the area of Buffalo Drive and Roy Horn Way, a county spokesperson confirmed to Channel 13 on Friday.

This would be the sixth Costco location in the Las Vegas Valley and the first new location since 2018.

Costco plans to build a 157,633-square-foot warehouse and a gas station at the southwest valley site, according to a land use application submitted to Clark County.

In its application, Costco noted it expects the new store will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A Clark County spokesperson noted the county's building department had not yet received building permit applications for the Costco project.

As of this report, Costco hadn't officially announced the project or said when it could open to the public.