LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking to enjoy the winter weather up in the mountains? The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has some pointers for snow-seeking travelers to keep everyone safe.

Affected roads

NDOT's maintenance crews are currently clearing snowed-out state routes so the highways remain passable. The following areas are actively being plowed:



State Route 156 (Lee Canyon Road)

State Route 157 (Kyle Canyon Road)

State Route 158 (Deer Creek Road)

WATCH | NDOT snowplows clear the way

Planning a trip to the Spring Mountains for snow? What NDOT says you should know (Courtesy of NDOT)

Best practices for snow travel

If you're going to make the trip out to the mountains, make sure you're properly prepared.

NDOT recommends checking the current conditions of the road at Nevada 511 (or dial 511 for more information).

Keep your speeds lower than usual, increase your following distance, and make sure your car is equipped for snow and ice (which includes snow chains).

Remember, cell service is limited on the above state routes. NDOT recommends checking in with someone you know ahead of your trip so they know where you're headed.

Pack extra water, food, blankets, warm clothes, and equipment like shovels in case of emergency.

Above all, make sure you have the necessary skills and equipment to make the trip out. If you don't, NDOT says it might be wise to reconsider your trip.