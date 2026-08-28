Plane skids off runway at Harry Reid International Airport, no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're following overnight breaking news from Harry Reid International Airport.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said an aircraft skidded off a runway during takeoff and ended up in the dirt.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The aircraft is believed to be operated by SkyCare, a Canadian air ambulance company.

Flight records show the plane had arrived from Toronto Thursday evening and was preparing to head back when it left the runway.

Metro Police tell us no one was injured.

We've reached out to SkyCare and the airport for more information.

Here's video we captured of the overnight response by authorities: