Pilot in fatal Southern Nevada crash wasn't medically cleared to fly, records show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The pilot involved in a deadly Southern Nevada plane crash last week wasn't medically cleared to fly, according to FAA records.

The two people who died in the crash have since been identified as 72-year-old pilot Glen Robert McKenna and his wife, Bonnie.

In order to be cleared to fly, the Federal Aviation Administration requires pilots to obtain both a pilot certificate and a medical certificate. According to records in the agency's airmen database, McKenna's medical certificate was issued in April of 2009, and had been expired for more than a decade.

McKenna was originally cleared for a third-class medical certificate, and according to government regulations, he had until May 1, 2011 to renew it. Records show McKenna did not do that.

This isn't the first time the issue has come up in the valley this year.

Back in July, four people were killed after two planes crashed into each other at the North Las Vegas Airport.

FAA records state that at least two people involved in that crash had expired medical certificates — but it's unclear who was flying at the time of the crash.

An FAA spokesperson tells Channel 13 agency officials look at pilot medical qualifications as part of every aircraft accident investigation:

"FAA regulations mandate specific pilot medical requirements based on the type of flying the pilot conducts and their age," the FAA said in a statement. "Pilots are responsible for ensuring they have the required medical certificate. Pilots must renew medical certificates at regular intervals, which includes undergoing an exam by an FAA-approved medical examiner. The FAA conducts random surveillance on operators and inspectors may ask to see the pilot's medical certificate during these checks."

The agency said it does not comment on open investigations.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating both crashes, and final reports are expected within the next year.