All victims involved in North Las Vegas Airport plane crash named

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All victims are now named from the North Las Vegas Airport plane crash on July 17.

The Clark County Coroner identified the last victim as 40-year-old Anthony Chiaramonti.

BREAKING STORY: No survivors after plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport, Clark County Department of Aviation confirms

13 Action News first learned that Zachary Rainey was a victim of the plane crash. KTNV senior reporter, Joe Moeller, had the opportunity to speak with Rainey's friends and family.

Zachary Rainey: Man who died in North Las Vegas Airport plane crash was, 'few flights away from getting his license'

Through the Clark County Coroner, 82-year-old Donald Stuart Goldberg and 76-year-old Carol Ann Scanlon were identified. Both deaths were ruled accidental and due to blunt force trauma.

Donald Stuart Goldberg and Carol Ann Scanlon: More victims named in fatal North Las Vegas plane crash