LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family and friends are remembering 47-year-old Zachary Rainey who was one of the four who died in a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport.

Friends identified him as one of the victims. Carter Sing says Rainey was a best friend.

He says Rainey was a local real estate agent who leaves behind two boys. He also says Rainey was learning to become a pilot and he was using a flight training plane involved in the crash.

He tells us that Rainey was a few flights away from getting his license.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived to Las Vegas Monday afternoon. An official from the agency says they will be looking for crash witnesses and video of the moments leading up to the incident.

They say the preliminary report could take 2-3 days, and the cause of the investigation won’t be known for up to a year or two.

Clark County has not released the names of the other three victims.