More victims named in fatal North Las Vegas plane crash

Posted at 3:49 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 18:55:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Following a plane crash on Sunday that left 4 people dead, three of them have been identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided in the traffic pattern at North Las Vegas Airport around noon local time Sunday.

Preliminary information by officials indicate that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172. The Piper crashed into a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.

Two people were aboard each aircraft.

One of the victims, 47-year-old Zachary Rainey, was close to getting his license to become a pilot and left behind two boys.

The Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of two more victims: 82-year-old Donald Stuart Goldberg and 76-year-old Carol Ann Scanlon. Both deaths were ruled accidental and due to blunt force trauma.

