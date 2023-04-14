Watch Now
Married couple identified as victims in Southern Nevada plane crash

Plane crash 4-11
Posted at 11:10 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 14:10:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two people killed in a Southern Nevada plane crash have been identified.

The Clark County Office of Coroner/Medical Examiner said that included 72-year-old pilot Glen Robert McKenna and his 70-year-old wife Bonnie Jean McKenna.

Officials said they were both from Cal-Nev-Ari.

The coroner's office said their death was accidental and due to blunt force injuries.

The Federal Aviation administration said they were in a fixed wing, single-engine GlaStar that crashed north of Kidwell Airport around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

However, officials haven't released details on what could have possibly caused the plane to crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are still investigating the crash.

