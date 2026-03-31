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F-35 crashes 25 miles northeast of Indian Springs, according to Nellis Air Force Base

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Senior Airman Ali Stewart/AP
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, fly over the 86th Air Base, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Senior Airman Ali Stewart/U.S. Air Force via AP)
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An F-35 from Nellis Air Force Base crashed approximately 25 miles northeast of Indian Springs on Tuesday, according to Nellis Air Force Base.

The crash happened within the controlled airspace and restricted federal property of the Nevada Test & Training Range.

Sources told Channel 13 that a pilot ejected after reporting trouble maneuvering the aircraft.

Emergency crews are on-scene and there is no impact to populated areas. The pilot is safe and being treated for minor injuries.

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