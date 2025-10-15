Pet(s) of the week: These two bonded pups are looking for their fur-ever home!

This week's Pet of the Week features a dynamic duo from the Henderson Animal Shelter. Meet Cleo and Abby! They are a bonded pair of 10-year-old Golden Girls looking for their fur-ever home.

Watch Cleo and Abby on Pet of the Week:

Pet of the week: Cleo and Abby are looking for their fur-ever home

Cleo is a 12-pound Whippet mix and Abby is a 19-pound Pomeranian. Staff describes them as well-mannered, affectionate and ready to shower their next family with love. They ride well in the car and are both described as "snugglers." Staff says they would do best in a calm, loving home with plenty of space for naps, car rides and cuddles.

As a bonded pair, Abby and Cleo must be adopted together. If you're interested in taking these girls home, you can find more information on the City of Henderson website here.