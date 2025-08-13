Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Mickey and Minnie!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week we've got two special guests for Pet of the Week: Mickey and Minnie!

These playful kittens are three months old and available today at the Henderson Animal Shelter.

Staff say they love toys and would do well in almost any home. Though they'd like for them to go to the same home, they aren't required to leave the shelter together.

Through Sept. 1, adoption fees are waived for Henderson residents!

Waivers are limited to one per household, which means one home can adopt one dog and one cat with waived fees.

Residents must provide proof of residency at the time of adoption. The waiver does not cover additional services or licensing, if applicable.

You can find more information on adoptions and available animals at the shelter on the Henderson Animal Shelter here.