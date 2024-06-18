Pet owners fined after dog is rescued at Joshua Tree National Park

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK (KTNV) — Pet owners were fined after search and rescue teams had to save their dog at Joshua Tree National Park.

According to the National Park Service, the incident happened near the Jumbo Rocks Campground.

On June 8, the owners reported their dog, who wasn't on a leash, had gone missing after being "spooked by his surroundings" and running away.

About 24 hours later, park rangers received reports that a dog was stuck on rock formations near the campground and was in bad shape due to dehydration.

The rescue team was able to call the dog over with water and lifted it off the ledge before turning the animal over to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

They were able to contact the owners to reunite them with their dog but also issued them a violation notice/ticket.

The National Park Service is reminding visitors that pets must be with their owner on a leash at all times and are not allowed on hiking trails when visiting the park. Rangers add that due to hotter summer conditions, average ground temperatures of 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and cacti, it's probably best to leave pets at home until the weather cools off.