Pet of the Week: Meet Theo!

This week's Pet of the Week is Theo! This one-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix is available today at Misfit Ranch.

Theo was taken to the shelter after he was hit by a car, which required his right front leg to be entirely amputated.

However, he has been working on his rehabilitation since August and has been doing great!

Shelter staff say he's been learning to play with other dogs and remains a happy pup despite everything he's been through.

Theo will need to continue with his therapy once he is adopted. His fur-ever family will get complimentary red light therapy, grooming, home exercises that can be done, a list of supportive supplements that can be added to meal time and a referral for aquatic therapy if interested!

If you're interested in taking Theo home you can find more information on the Misfit Ranch website here.