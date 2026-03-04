Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Meet Teddy!
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Teddy!

Teddy is a one-year-old Chiweenie waiting for his fur-ever home at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society. Teddy was surrendered to the shelter along with his brother Bingo.

Staff says Teddy is a bundle of energy with a big personality! He loves to play, but he also loves being an absolute cuddle bug on the couch with you.

He would do wonderfully in a home with children!

Staff says he also would do best in a home where he's able to let out some of his puppy energy and live his little life to the fullest!

If you'd like more information on how to adopt Teddy today, visit the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society website here.

