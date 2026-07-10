Pet of the Week: Meet Stoney!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today's Pet of the Week is Stoney!

Stoney is a 3-year-old Wirehaired Terrier ready for his fur-ever home at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society!

Stoney was recently surrendered from a homeless encampment, along with 18 other dogs, because those in the encampment believed the heat was too dangerous for the dogs to continue living there.

Today, Stoney is an energetic, sweet boy who shelter staff describe as being a "Curious George"!

He will need a home that can teach him some basic skills and how to walk nicely on a leash. A home with a yard where he could run around and burn off some energy would be great for him!

If you're interested in making Stoney a part of your family, you can find more information on the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society website here.

