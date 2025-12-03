Pet of the Week: Meet Shadow!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Shadow!

Shadow is an 11-month-old, 14-pound Dachshund/Chihuahua mix available today at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society.

Staff says that he is a little shy, but once he gets to know you he's a sweetheart who loves to cuddle and, true to his name, your little shadow!

Because of his age, staff says he will require a little training. Shadow would also do best in a home with another dog that will keep him occupied.

If you're interested in taking this sweet little guy home, you can find more information on the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society website here.