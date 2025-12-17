Pet of the Week: Meet Sawyer!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Sawyer!

Sawyer is a six-year-old Dalmatian mix who's waiting for his fur-ever home at Misfit Ranch!

Shelter staff say Sawyer was withdrawn and afraid of other people and dogs when he first arrived.

Today, he is a happy, playful boy who loves everyone he meets and just wants to make everyone happy!

He's done well meeting other people and dogs and would do great in any home as long as he's able to play and go on lots of walks and hikes!

You can meet Sawyer and other available dogs at the shelter's "Lights for Life" event on Friday, Dec. 20.

For more information about how to take Sawyer home today, you can visit the Misfit Ranch website here.