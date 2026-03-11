Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Meet Ruby!

This energetic three-year-old is ready for her fur-ever home!
Ruby is a three-year-old Catahoula/Terrier mix who is ready for her fur-ever home. She needs a patient home that will help her build confidence when meeting new people.
HENDERSON (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is: Ruby!

Ruby is a three-year-old Catahoula/Terrier mix who is ready for her fur-ever home.

This sweet girl is a ball of energy who staff says truly lives up to her name as a total gem.

She needs a patient home that will help her build confidence when meeting new people.

Staff says she may be shy when going to new places, but with gentle reassurance and encouragement, she does well!

Ruby is currently not interested in other dogs, but staff says she hasn't shown any reactivity through fences and barriers and could potentially do well with a calm companion.

She would also likely benefit from a little polite training!

If you're interested in bringing Ruby home today, you can find more information on the Henderson Animal Shelter website here.

