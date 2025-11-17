Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Meet Rhino!

This sweet boy is waiting for his fur-ever family at the Henderson Animal Shelter
Rhino is a four-year-old German Shepherd mix and is described by Henderson Animal Shelter staff as a sweet boy with a whole lot of love to give.
HENDERSON (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Rhino!

Rhino is housebroken, knows how to use a doggie door and does well on a leash!

He's lived with both dogs and children, but would likely do better in a home with older children. He is looking for a foster or fur-ever family today!

You can find more information about Rhino on the Henderson Animal Shelter website here.

