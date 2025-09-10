Pet of the Week: Meet Raeya!

HENDERSON (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Raeya! This three-year-old Kelpie mix is looking for her fur-ever home.

Raeya is currently available for adoption at the Henderson Animal Shelter. Shelter staff say she is a bit shy and would do best in a home that's a little on the quieter side. She's previously lived with dogs but has never lived with cats or children.

Raeya is housebroken and she knows how to sit and take treats well. Once she feels safe staff says she'll fit in like she's always belonged there!

If you're interested in adopting Raeya or in adopting another furry family member into your family, the shelter is offering FREE adoptions at their location on 300 E Galleria Dr. in Henderson on Saturday, September 13th.

You can find more information about future events and the animals available on their website here.