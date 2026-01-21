Pet of the Week: Meet Onyx!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Very Important Pupper is Onyx!

Onyx is a one-year-old, 105-pound Cane Corso waiting for her fur-ever family at Misfit Ranch.

But don't let her size fool you: staff says Onyx is incredibly sweet and affectionate to everyone she meets.

They added that her goofy nature certainly makes for some comedy throughout the day!

While she does love playtime and walks, she also loves cuddling on the couch with you just as much.

She's been introduced to a variety of people, including children, with no issue. Meet and greets are always encouraged, but Onyx has done well meeting other dogs she's been introduced to.

If you're interested in making Onyx a part of your family, you can find more information on the Misfit Ranch website here.