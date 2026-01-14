Pet of the Week: Meet Ollie!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Ollie!

Ollie is a sweet, 18-month-old Jack Russell mix at the Henderson Animal Shelter.

Shelter staff say Ollie is a sweet boy but don't know much more about his life before coming to the shelter.

Although he can be shy at first, staff says he loves to play and is full of energy once he gets comfortable.

He would do best in a patient home with another dog to play with.

You can find more information about how to adopt Ollie on the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society website here.