Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Pet of the Week: Meet Olive!

This shy, sweet girl is waiting for her fur-ever home!
Olive is a five-year-old Boxer mix available today at Misfit Ranch. She is friendly with most dogs and, while still a bit shy, will be fiercely loyal to her new family once she gets to know them.
Pet of the Week: Meet Olive!
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Olive!

Olive is a five-year-old Boxer mix available today at Misfit Ranch.

Staff at the ranch says that since she arrived a few months ago, she has transformed from a withdrawn, scared dog who avoided men, to a more confident girl who will go up and meet almost anyone!

She is friendly with most dogs and, while still a bit shy, will be fiercely loyal to her new family once she gets to know them.

If you're interested in meeting Olive and getting this sweet girl her fur-ever home, you can find more information on Misfit Ranch's website here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo