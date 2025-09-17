Pet of the Week: Meet Olive!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Olive!

Olive is a five-year-old Boxer mix available today at Misfit Ranch.

Staff at the ranch says that since she arrived a few months ago, she has transformed from a withdrawn, scared dog who avoided men, to a more confident girl who will go up and meet almost anyone!

She is friendly with most dogs and, while still a bit shy, will be fiercely loyal to her new family once she gets to know them.

If you're interested in meeting Olive and getting this sweet girl her fur-ever home, you can find more information on Misfit Ranch's website here.