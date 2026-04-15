Pet of the Week: Meet Mirage!

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Today's Pet of the Week is: Mirage!

Mirage is a sweet, three-year-old Pit Bull/Terrier mix waiting for her forever family at the Henderson Animal Shelter!

She arrived at the shelter as a stray and was never reclaimed. Shelter staff says her loving personality shines through more and more every day!

Although she can take a little time to warm up, when she's gotten comfortable and is one-on-one with you, she's a calm, affectionate sweetheart.

She doesn't show interest in other dogs when out and about, although it is recommended that she be in an adult-only household with no children.

She enjoys pets, affection and spending time with her people.

If you're interested in making Mirage a part of your family, you can find more information on the City of Henderson website here.