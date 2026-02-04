Pet of the Week: Meet Maverick!

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Maverick!

Maverick is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel waiting for his fur-ever home at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society.

Shelter staff say Maverick has lots of energy and gets very excited for walks!

He also loves to lounge around the house and would make a great reading or TV-watching companion.

You can find more information about how to adopt Maverick or any of the animals at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society here.

Maverick and others will also be at this week's special Puppy Love adoption event happening Saturday, Feb. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Silverado Ranch Park.