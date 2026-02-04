Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Pet of the Week: Meet Maverick!

This 4-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is ready for his fur-ever home!
Shelter staff say Maverick has lots of energy and gets very excited for walks! He also loves to lounge around the house and would make a great reading or TV watching companion.
Pet of the Week: Meet Maverick!
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Maverick!

Maverick is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel waiting for his fur-ever home at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society.

Shelter staff say Maverick has lots of energy and gets very excited for walks!

He also loves to lounge around the house and would make a great reading or TV-watching companion.

You can find more information about how to adopt Maverick or any of the animals at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society here.

Maverick and others will also be at this week's special Puppy Love adoption event happening Saturday, Feb. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Silverado Ranch Park.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team