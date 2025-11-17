Pet of the Week: Meet Matilda!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet our Pet of the Week: Matilda!

Matilda is a 14-pound love bug available today at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society.

She's a Chihuahua who staff say is "made of affection" and is happiest cuddling up in your lap or beside you.

She gets along with other dogs, big or small, and would do well in almost any home. Her infectious smile guarantees that you'll fall in love with her!

You can find more information about how to adopt Matilda or any of the other animals at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society on their website here.