Pet of the Week: Meet Marlo!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet today's Pet of the Week: Marlo!

Marlo, a 23-pound, eight-year-old Terrier mix, is waiting for his fur-ever home at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society.

Staff says he is a sweet senior who loves to cuddle up in your lap and enjoy time with you. When he's not cuddling, he loves to be in the yard or go on walks.

Marlo gets along well with other dogs, rides great in the car, and is ready for new adventures!

If you're interested in making Marlo the newest member of your family, you can find more information on the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society website here.