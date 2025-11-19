Pet of the Week: Meet Looney!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Looney!

She's a four-year-old Malinois who Misfit Ranch staff say is incredibly smart, affectionate and playful.

As is normal with her breed, Looney also has LOTS of energy!

She's been introduced to a variety of people and children and staff say she is loved for her big personality.

She is up to date on vaccinations and is microchipped and complimentary training sessions are available at Misfit Ranch once she is placed with her fur-ever family!

If you're interested in meeting Looney, you can find more information on the Misfit Ranch website here.