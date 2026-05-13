Pet of the Week: Meet Leonardo!

HENDERSON (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Leonardo!

Leonardo is a 12-year-old miniature Poodle mix who is waiting for his fur-ever home at the Henderson Animal Shelter.

Staff says Leonardo is a very sweet, senior gentleman who's looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy his golden years.

Leonardo can still get a bit nervous and may take a little time to adjust to new surroundings, but overall, he is a loving boy who just needs time to warm up at his own pace!

Staff says Leonardo would do best in a home with other children who can respect his space, but will be a loving addition to any family!

If you're interested in taking home this sweet boy home, you can find more information on the Henderson Animal Shelter website here.