Pet of the Week: Meet Karma!

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Today's Pet of the Week is Karma (The good kind)!

Karma is an eight-year-old cat waiting for her fur-ever home at the Henderson Animal Shelter.

Staff says Karma can be a little shy, but she is very sweet. She has feline asthma but is currently on maintenance medication and doing great!

Staff also says she would do best in any home, maybe with a family or children who can play with her and get her a little exercise.

This month is National Adopt A Shelter Cat Month! So starting on June 15, adoption fees for all cats at the Henderson Animal Shelter will be half off.

For more information on how you can adopt Karma, or any of the other cats this month, visit the Henderson Animal Shelter website here.