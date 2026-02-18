Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Meet Jack!

This two-year-old Malinois mix is ready for his fur-ever home!
Jack is a two-year-old Terrier/Malinois mix waiting for his forever home at Misfit Ranch. Jack has lots of energy and lots of love to share!
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Jack!

Jack is a two-year-old Terrier/Malinois mix waiting for his forever home at Misfit Ranch.

He arrived at the Ranch for training from another rescue and is receiving continued care at the shelter.

Staff says Jack has traits from both breeds! They say he is loyal and loving like a Terrier, but also protective and always ready to go like a Malinois.

He's the kind of dog that will chill on the couch with you, but the second you get up, he's asking what kind of adventure we're going on!

Jack has lots of energy and lots of love to share! Staff says he would be fine in a home with other dogs but would also do great as an only child.

For more information on how you can take Jack home today, visit the Misfit Ranch website here.

