Pet of the Week: Meet Gretel!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Gretel!

She is a six-year-old, Belgian Malinois mix currently waiting for her fur-ever home at Misfit Ranch.

She was found wandering the streets of Las Vegas with another dog named Hansel in 2022.

Today, staff says Hansel is a sweet and loving girl who is house and crate trained and has basic obedience. She is great with people and dogs of all sizes and would be happy doing everything from hiking to cuddling with you on the couch.

She is bonded with her stray mate Hansel, and while staff would love for them to find a home together, they will allow them to be separated for the right family.

For more information on how to meet Gretel today, visit Misfit Ranch's website here.