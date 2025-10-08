Pet of the Week: Meet Gauge!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13's Pet of the Week is Gauge! This adorable two-year-old Miniature Pincher/Chihuahua is waiting for his fur-ever family at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society.

Staff at the humane society say Gauge is playful, good with other dogs and LOVES attention!

He's also described as very energetic, so he would probably do best in a home with children older than 10. He is housebroken and crate-trained.

In addition to adoptions, the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society is also looking for foster homes to help them continue to provide the care their animals need.

If you're interested in fostering or adopting Gauge or any of the other available animals at the humane society, you can find more information here.