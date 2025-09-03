Pet of the Week: Meet Drake'O!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Drake'O!

Drake'O is a four-year-old Beagle and Terrier mix available now at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society.

He can be a bit shy when you first meet him, but once he's warmed up to you, he'll be your best friend!

Staff at the Humane Society says he is housebroken and gets along well with other dogs and small children. They say he would likely do best in a home where he's not left alone for too long, possibly with someone who works from home.

If you're interested in taking Drake'O home, you can find more information about how to adopt him here!