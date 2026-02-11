Pet of the Week: Meet Daisy!

This week's Pet of the Week is: Daisy!

Daisy is a three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier waiting at the Henderson Animal Shelter for her fur-ever home. This sweet girl loves belly rubs, attention and having her own cozy space, and shelter staff says she bonds closely with people!

She does have separation anxiety, so her future family will need to be a little patient and understanding. Staff says she would do best in a home where she isn't left for too long or has someone who's willing to work with her through it!

Daisy knows basic commands, is treat-motivated, walks well on a leash and loves car rides. Shelter staff say she would do best in a calm, loving home where she is the only sweet puppy.

If you're interested in meeting and adopting Daisy, you can find more information on the shelter website here!