Pet of the Week: Meet Coco!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today's Pet of the Week is: Coco!

Coco is a six-year-old Shih Tzu/Pomeranian mix currently waiting for his fur-ever home at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society.

Staff says he's incredibly friendly, loves being around people and gets along great with both small children and other dogs!

The shelter says he would do best in a home where he's able to play and get active, but can also cuddle up with you at the end of a long day.

If you're interested in taking Coco home, you can find more information on the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society website here.