Pet of the Week: Meet Clarice!

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Wednesday's Pet of the Week is Clarice!

Clarice is a six-year-old Boxer who's currently available at the Henderson Animal Shelter.

Staff describe her as a gentle, social girl who loves everyone she meets! They added that she is affectionate, easy-going and loves being around people.

She'd do well in just about any home environment, whether you're a first-time dog owner or a seasoned pet parent!

If you're interested in meeting Clarice and welcoming her into your family, you can find more information on the Henderson Animal Shelter website here.