Pet of the Week: Meet Bella!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Bella! She's a four-year-old Chiweenie available today at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society.

Staff says her mission in life is to cuddle in your lap for as long as you'll allow!

She's incredibly affectionate and would do well in any home, but would love a home that has another dog to keep her company.

She has not been in the company of small children or cats, but staff say she loves everyone she meets!

And if you're not ready to commit to having another furry family member in your home, the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society says they are urgently in need of fosters.

You can find more information about fostering, or adopting Bella, at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society website here.