Person hit by vehicle near Lamb, Charleston boulevards suffering life-threatening injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is recovering from life-threatening injuries at the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle near Lamb and Charleston boulevards, according to Las Vegas police.

Authorities say the person was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash, shortly after 7:30 p.m.

As of 9 p.m., police say the person hit was awake and speaking.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

