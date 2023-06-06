Person found dead following fire at valley apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead following an early morning fire at an apartment complex in the central valley.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, this happened Tuesday morning at 5:04 a.m. Officials said first responders were on the scene within minutes and due to the size of the fire, more help was called in. Fire & Rescue officials said the fire was out by approximately 6:42 a.m.

First responders add firefighters weren't able to do a full search after getting to the scene because portions of the building were "already untenable" and lacked structural integrity. Channel 13 crews on the scene state the roof had collapsed in parts of the building.

Fire & Rescue officials said while investigating the cause of the fire, they found someone who had died. They add another person is still missing. Six people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. A firefighters was injured but has since been cleared and returned to duty.

The American Red Cross has also stepped in to help the 18 people who have been displaced. Organization officials said they're providing them a place to stay, food, clothing, and medicine.

As of Tuesday night, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.