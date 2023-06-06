6 hospitalized, 14 displaced following apartment complex fire at The Tides on Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire at an apartment complex in the central Las Vegas valley on Tuesday morning.

At 5:04 a.m., LVFR received several reports of a fire at the Tides apartment complex, located at 6501 E. Charleston Boulevard. Within minutes, LVFR arrived at the scene and immediately called a second alarm.

Six individuals and one firefighter were transported to UMC for injuries sustained in the fire. Of the six people transported, two are in "serious but stable" condition, while four others are in stable condition, according to LVFR.

Additionally, LVFR says one building in the complex has been deemed a "total loss" due to extensive damage, and 14 people will be displaced as a result. Nine additional people may be displaced due to exposure damage on two nearby buildings, though maintenance teams are working to assess whether the buildings can be repaired.

LVFR says the fire was extinguished around 6:42 a.m., though the cause of the fire is still under investigation.