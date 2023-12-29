Peppermill founder Bill Paganetti dies at age 85

(KTNV) — The man who founded Peppermill Casinos Inc. — and the beloved Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge in Las Vegas — has died.

Bill Paganetti passed away at the age of 85, a Peppermill spokesperson announced on Friday.

Paganetti was a native of Petaluma Calif. His Peppermill empire began in 1971 with the establishment of the original Peppermill Coffee Shop and Lounge in Reno.

Over the years, Paganetti and lifelong friend Nat Carasali would expand their business throughout Nevada.

Along with the Reno and Las Vegas restaurants, Peppermill properties include the Western Village Inn & Casino in Sparks and a trio of casinos in Wendover, Nev. that includes Rainbow, Peppermill, and Montego Bay.

"His contributions to the industry and the regions where his businesses operated have left a lasting impact, as well as his history of kindness and generosity," a company spokesperson stated.

Paganetti is also said to have embodied "his life's philosophy of 'family first.'" He was described as a "remarkable family man" who was married for over 50 years to his wife, Maryanne.

The couple have five children and 19 grandchildren who Paganetti "was very proud of."

The Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge, a well-known Las Vegas institution, marked its 50th anniversary in December 2022.