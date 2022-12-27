Iconic Las Vegas restaurant, Peppermill, celebrates 50th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 50 years of business on the Las Vegas Strip, the Peppermill shows no signs of slowing down. A proclamation, free champagne, and cupcakes. Longtime locals and friendly faces stop by Monday to celebrate the restaurant’s 50th birthday.

"It keeps getting better and better and we keep getting busier and busier, I look forward to the next 10 to 25 years." said longtime Peppermill Chef Nicolas Orth.

Orth has worked for the restaurant for 15 years and says it's great seeing the restaurant celebrate its 50th birthday. His mother Pegy is also a longtime employee. She's the general manager and has been with the restaurant for 48 years.

"So many people showed up here today that have been employees for 30, 35, 40 years and they all come to celebrate with us," said Pegy Orth.

On Monday, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman honored the restaurant with a proclamation for being in business for 5 decades.

"After the peppermill opened, we bought our children here. It was their favorite place to go. They all live here and we are thrilled to see this 50th anniversary,” said Mayor Goodman.

"A lot of my clients were working at the stardust across the street and whenever they want to tell me secrets we would come to the peppermill and be given complete privacy and after that a huge drink,” said Oscar Goodman.

The iconic restaurant opened on Dec. 26, 1972, and is known for having great food, celebrity appearances, and special moments for guests.

"People would write their names on the different tables where they propose to their now wife. People are just invested in us. If we didn't have that we wouldn't be successful,” said Pegy.