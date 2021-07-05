Watch
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near I-15 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway

KTNV
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 11:20:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway off-ramp.

The off-ramp is currently closed.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

