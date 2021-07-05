Pedestrian struck by vehicle near I-15 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway off-ramp.
The off-ramp is currently closed.
#Breaking IR15/Speedway NB off ramp is currently shut down while we investigate an Auto-Ped. #SlowDown #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm pic.twitter.com/MXX7LuX9Nq— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 5, 2021
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
