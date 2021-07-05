Pedestrian struck by vehicle near I-15 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway off-ramp.

The off-ramp is currently closed.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

