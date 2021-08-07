Pedestrian struck and killed by motorhome in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms a pedestrian was killed this morning near the intersection of East Sahara and Eastern avenues.

Police say the crash took place at about 10 am on Aug. 7 when the pedestrian was struck by a motorhome.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

