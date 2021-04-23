Watch
Pedestrian-involved crash closes lanes near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway

KTNV
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 5:12 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 08:12:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are on the scene of a crash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway.

The crash possibly involves a pedestrian.

At this time, there are lane closures in place.

Avoid the area.

Watch Good Morning Las Vegas on channel 13 for latest traffic information this morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

