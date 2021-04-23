Pedestrian-involved crash closes lanes near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are on the scene of a crash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway.

The crash possibly involves a pedestrian.

At this time, there are lane closures in place.

Avoid the area.

Watch Good Morning Las Vegas on channel 13 for latest traffic information this morning.

#FASTALERT 3:12 AM, Apr 23 2021

Crash on Flamingo Rd between Maryland Parkway to Tamarus St

All lanes are blocked

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 23, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

