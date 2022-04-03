Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday around 8:36 p.m., a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on East Lake Mead west of the intersection with Bonnie Lane according to a press release from LVMPD.

The press release says evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated an unidentified pedestrian was crossing Lake Mead Boulevard northbound outside of a marked or implied crosswalk. A 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 was traveling westbound on Lake Mead Boulevard in the left of two westbound travel lanes.

LVMPD says a collision occurred when the pedestrian crossed into the GMC’s path of travel, and the front of the GMC struck the pedestrian projecting him forward of the vehicle and onto the roadway.

The press release continues saying the pedestrian sustained substantial injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma for further medical treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

According to LVMPD, the driver of the GMC did not claim or report sustaining any injuries. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.