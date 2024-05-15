Watch Now
Path to the White House: What do Nevadans have to say about guns? Locals with different views weigh in

Guns are one of the most divisive issues on the campaign trail, but that doesn't mean people who disagree can't get together and talk about their views. Steve Sebelius sat down with a group of voters with different views on the issue to hear what they had to say.
Posted at 7:45 PM, May 14, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's no doubt, guns are one of the most divisive issues on the campaign trail. But that doesn't mean people who disagree can't get together and talk about their views.

I sat down with a group of voters with different views on the issue to hear what they had to say. Here's who participated:

  • Natalie Matarrazo, a UNLV student who was on campus during the December shooting
  • Tom Roberts, a retired assistant sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
  • Amanda Morgan, a UNLV shooting survivor
  • Suzette LaGrange, a commercial real estate agent and concealed weapons permit holder
  • Paul Chaffee, a concealed weapons permit instructor
  • Li' Shey Johnson, a 1 October shooting survivor

Here's what they had to say:

If you have questions about gun laws or what's being done in the legislature — or if you just want to share your thoughts after watching our panel discussion — you can do that at ktnv.com/asksteve. If I can't answer your question myself, I'll take it to someone who can.

