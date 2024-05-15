Path to the White House: What do Nevadans have to say about guns? Locals with different views weigh in

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's no doubt, guns are one of the most divisive issues on the campaign trail. But that doesn't mean people who disagree can't get together and talk about their views.

I sat down with a group of voters with different views on the issue to hear what they had to say. Here's who participated:



Natalie Matarrazo , a UNLV student who was on campus during the December shooting

, a UNLV student who was on campus during the December shooting Tom Roberts , a retired assistant sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

, a retired assistant sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Amanda Morgan , a UNLV shooting survivor

, a UNLV shooting survivor Suzette LaGrange , a commercial real estate agent and concealed weapons permit holder

, a commercial real estate agent and concealed weapons permit holder Paul Chaffee , a concealed weapons permit instructor

, a concealed weapons permit instructor Li' Shey Johnson, a 1 October shooting survivor

Here's what they had to say:

What do Nevadans have to say about guns? Locals with different views weigh in

If you have questions about gun laws or what's being done in the legislature — or if you just want to share your thoughts after watching our panel discussion — you can do that at ktnv.com/asksteve. If I can't answer your question myself, I'll take it to someone who can.