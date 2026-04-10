Park Avenue officially renamed Bruno Mars Drive ahead of singer-songwriter's concert

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bruno Mars is continuing to leave his mark on Las Vegas, and his name.

What was once known as Park Avenue has now officially been renamed to Bruno Mars Drive on Friday.

WATCH the full celebration event here:

FULL EVENT: Park Avenue officially renamed Bruno Mars Drive

Ahead of the renaming ceremony, a free parade rolled down the Las Vegas Strip, passing in front of iconic locations like the Bellagio Fountains, ARIA and Park MGM before ending at Toshiba Plaza in front of T-Mobile Arena.

Bruno Mars rolls down the Las Vegas Strip ahead of street renaming ceremony

The honors will include a special proclamation from Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson and a ceremonial state flag from Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, acknowledging Bruno’s significant cultural and entertainment contributions.

To cap off the event, Bruno Mars made a $1million donation to the Intermountain Children's Hospital.

The festivities continue as Bruno Mars kicks off The Romantic Tour at Allegiant Stadium Friday night.

