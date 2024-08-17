Palace Station to welcome new 'China Mama' location this Fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new location for the popular Spring Valley Chinese restaurant 'China Mama' will be coming to Palace Station this Fall, a casino spokesperson said on Thursday.
Station Casinos said the addition of China Mama is a part of their culinary re-imagining effort for Palace Station. In order to make room for the new location, Station Casinos said they are ending their management agreement with Boathouse Asian Eatery.
Boathouse will continue operations now through their final day on September 1. Station Casinos said they encourage current employees of Boathouse to apply to the new restaurant and other available positions at StationCasinoJobs.com.
Below is the statement from Palace Station on the closing of Boathouse Asian Eatery and the opening of China Mama.
“As part of Palace Station’s culinary re-imagination, the property will end its management agreement with Boathouse Asian Eatery to make room for popular local restaurant China Mama. We are thankful for the contributions, delicious meals and memories from the Boathouse team and look forward to welcoming guests through the restaurant’s final day of service on Sunday, Sept. 1. Boathouse Team Members are encouraged to apply for available positions within Station Casinos at StationCasinosJobs.com. Coming later this fall, Palace Station will welcome China Mama, a local favorite, featuring authentic Chinese dishes and homemade recipes that have made this restaurant a Las Vegas staple. Earlier this year Palace Station welcomed the arrival of Lindo Michoacan Mexican restaurant.”