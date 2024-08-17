Palace Station to welcome new 'China Mama' location this Fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new location for the popular Spring Valley Chinese restaurant 'China Mama' will be coming to Palace Station this Fall, a casino spokesperson said on Thursday.

Station Casinos said the addition of China Mama is a part of their culinary re-imagining effort for Palace Station. In order to make room for the new location, Station Casinos said they are ending their management agreement with Boathouse Asian Eatery.

RELATED STORY | Iconic Las Vegas restaurant opens new location in Shanghai Plaza after main location fire

Boathouse will continue operations now through their final day on September 1. Station Casinos said they encourage current employees of Boathouse to apply to the new restaurant and other available positions at StationCasinoJobs.com.

Below is the statement from Palace Station on the closing of Boathouse Asian Eatery and the opening of China Mama.